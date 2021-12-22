The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘An Arm and a Leg’: The Rapid-Test Edition: Who’s Making a Buck?

Rapid, at-home covid-19 tests are close to essential if you want to see friends and family this holiday season, and do your best to stay safe. 

But they’re freaking expensive and can be hard to find. What the heck happened? 

In this episode, we talk to reporters who investigated the shortage of tests and traced the U.S. rapid-testing problem all the way back to the Food and Drug Administration and other government agencies. 

Plus, Dr. Céline Gounder talks about why these tests are so important in the first place and how best to deploy them this holiday season — if you can find any. 

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with “An Arm and a Leg,” subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you’ve got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

To hear all KHN podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to “An Arm and a Leg” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, StitcherPocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

