Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 16:30 Hits: 4

COVID-19 cases are spiking all over the world, but the Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday that despite the rise of the highly transmissible Omicron variant “nationwide school closures should be avoided whenever possible.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108222