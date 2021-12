Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 15:51 Hits: 7

Early laboratory data on the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron COVID-19 variant is useful, but it is still unclear how effective these will be in treating severely sick patients, a UN health agency panel said on Thursday.

