Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 12:38 Hits: 14

Measures used to counter the Delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/03/who-delta-omicron-coronavirus-restrictions-523704