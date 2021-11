Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 22:21 Hits: 6

The delay means Robert Califf is unlikely to get a confirmation hearing until mid-December at the earliest, effectively ruling out the possibility of a full Senate floor vote before the end of the year.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/23/califf-fda-nomination-delay-523263