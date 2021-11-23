KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: The Big Biden Budget Bill Passes the House

Category: Health Hits: 11
President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” social spending bill passed the House last week, but the legislation faces a new and different set of hurdles in the Senate, where it will need the support of every single Democrat, plus approval by the Senate parliamentarian.
Meanwhile, covid-19 is surging again in Europe as well as in many parts of the United States, just as travel picks up for the holidays. And the Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an abortion case out of Mississippi that could lead to the weakening or overturning of Roe v. Wade — and could upend the political landscape in the U.S.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Joanne Kenen of Politico and the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, and Mary Agnes Carey of KHN.
Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:
Also this week, Rovner interviews Mary Ziegler of the Florida State University College of Law about the Supreme Court’s upcoming oral arguments in the Mississippi abortion case.
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read, too:
Julie Rovner: The Wall Street Journal’s “Telehealth Rollbacks Leave Patients Stranded, Some Doctors Say,” by Stephanie Armour and Robbie Whelan.
Margot Sanger-Katz: The New York Times’ “Everything in the House Democrats’ Budget Bill,” by Alicia Parlapiano and Quoctrung Bui.
Joanne Kenen: Politico’s “VA Stats Show Devastating Covid Toll at Vets’ Nursing Homes,” by Joanne Kenen, Darius Tahir and Allan James Vestal.
Mary Agnes Carey: KHN’s “A Covid Head-Scratcher: Why Lice Lurk Despite Physical Distancing,” by Rae Ellen Bichell.
