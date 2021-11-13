The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists Offer Primers on Medicare Open Enrollment and Death Benefits Amid Covid

KHN contributing writer and former columnist Michelle Andrews discussed on Newsy on Tuesday how unvaccinated workers risk losing the death benefits they would have otherwise received if they die of covid-19.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicare open enrollment on WBUR-NPR’s “Here & Now” on Monday. She also discussed covid vaccines for children on WAMU-NPR’s “1A” on Nov. 5.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

