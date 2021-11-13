Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 10:00 Hits: 9

KHN contributing writer and former columnist Michelle Andrews discussed on Newsy on Tuesday how unvaccinated workers risk losing the death benefits they would have otherwise received if they die of covid-19.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicare open enrollment on WBUR-NPR’s “Here & Now” on Monday. She also discussed covid vaccines for children on WAMU-NPR’s “1A” on Nov. 5.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/khn-on-air-journalists-offer-primers-on-medicare-open-enrollment-and-death-benefits-amid-covid/