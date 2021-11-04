KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Compromise Is Coming — Maybe

Category: Health Hits: 3
Democrats on Capitol Hill hope they are nearing the finish line in their months-long quest to enact President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda. After briefly dropping from the massive bill provisions aimed at lowering prescription drug costs, lawmakers in the House and Senate reached a compromise on that issue over the weekend. Also back in the bill — at least in the House — are provisions for paid family leave. But the bill cannot get to Biden without the signoff of every Democrat in the Senate, which has not happened yet.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court heard hours of complex arguments over Texas’ novel abortion ban. But the debate was less over abortion or the court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision and more about whether Texas succeeded in its effort to write the law in a way that cannot be challenged in federal court.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times and Mary Ellen McIntire of CQ Roll Call.
Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:
Also this week, Rovner interviews KHN’s Rae Ellen Bichell, who reported and wrote the latest KHN-NPR “Bill of the Month” episode, about an emergency bill for nonemergency service. If you have an outrageous medical bill you’d like to send us, you can do that here.
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read too:
Julie Rovner: KHN’s “Labs With No One to Run Them: Why Public Health Workers Are Fleeing the Field,” by Anna Maria Barry-Jester.
Margot Sanger-Katz: The New York Times’ “If Only Laws Were Like Sausages,” by Robert Pear.
Alice Miranda Ollstein: ProPublica’s “Babies Are Dying of Syphilis. It’s 100% Preventable,” by Caroline Chen.
Mary Ellen McIntire: STAT’s “‘There Was No Plan’: Throwing Spaghetti at the Wall to Overcome Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy,” by Theresa Gaffney.
