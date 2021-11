Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 01 November 2021

As the world on Monday passed yet another sombre pandemic milestone – five million lives lost to COVID-19 – Secretary-General António Guterres called on global leaders to back the UN strategy to make vaccine equity a reality by accelerating efforts and ensuring maximum vigilance to defeat the virus.

