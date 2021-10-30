Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 09:00 Hits: 1

KHN Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed how the pandemic has exacerbated violence in hospitals on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “The Morning Show” on Wednesday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicare provisions in the Democrats’ budget bill on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Monday.

Click here to hear Rovner on “The Brian Lehrer Show“

KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed the impact of covid-19 on children who have lost parents and caregivers and the need for more support on WNYC’s “The Takeaway” on Oct. 20.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/journalists-explore-shadow-pandemics-of-hospital-violence-and-grieving-children/