Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 10:30 Hits: 3

U.S. officials bet on Novavax to provide a shot that could easily be shipped overseas. But its manufacturing problems have left global distributors without enough shots for poor and middle-income countries.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/29/warp-speed-waiting-novavax-vaccine-517503