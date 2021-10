Articles

Category: Health Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 16:56 Hits: 1

“If you look at the history of the surges and the diminutions in cases over a period of time, they can bounce back,” the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director said.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/10/covid-19-cases-down-fauci-515760