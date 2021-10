Articles

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on mental health worldwide, and action must be taken to “redress the glaring inequalities exposed by the pandemic”, including over access to vital services, declared UN Secretary-General António Guterres, ahead of World Mental Health Day, marked on Sunday.

