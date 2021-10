Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:41 Hits: 14

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline globally, with 3.1 million new cases and just over 54,000 new deaths, reported over the last week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1102282