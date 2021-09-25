From the FDA’s Empty Seat to Chock-Full ICUs, Journalists Recap the Week’s Stories

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 09:00 Hits: 17

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed why President Joe Biden hasn’t yet nominated a permanent leader for the Food and Drug Administration on Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Thursday.

KHN freelancer Nick Ehli discussed Montana’s overrun intensive care units on the Northern Broadcasting System’s “Voices of Montana” on Wednesday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed covid-19 vaccine booster shots on WAMU/NPR’s “1A” on Thursday. On Wednesday, she joined C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” to discuss the reconciliation bill’s provisions related to Medicare prescription drug costs.

California Healthline reporter and producer Heidi de Marco discussed how a group of disabled migrants is organizing for better health care on KCET’s “SoCal Update” Sept. 17.

KHN senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed how Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes of Health got ahead of the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the need for covid vaccine boosters on CNN’s “New Day” Sept. 17.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed public health legislation on Newsy on Sept. 17.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/from-the-fdas-empty-seat-to-chock-full-icus-journalists-recap-the-weeks-stories/