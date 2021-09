Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 20:09 Hits: 10

Democrats are counting on the drug policy proposal, which could generate budgetary savings of as much as $700 billion over a decade, to help pay for their other health policy priorities.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/21/house-democrats-centrists-drug-pricing-513466