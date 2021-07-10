The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists Tackle Delta Variant, Hospital Prices and Public Health Spending

Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed the covid-19 delta variant on NPR’s “The 1A” on July 2.

Senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed hospital price transparency on WGN’s “NewsNation Now” on July 2.

California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart discussed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s complicated relationship with California’s underfunded public health system on “The San Francisco Experience” podcast on June 26.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

