Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 19:32 Hits: 7

Although the world has made “great strides” since the first case of AIDS was reported, four decades ago, the UN General Assembly President said on Tuesday that the “tragic reality” is that the most vulnerable remain in jeopardy.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1093632