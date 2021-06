Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 08:30 Hits: 1

Lawmakers are lining up to decide what Medicare will pay for after the pandemic is over, with sponsors of a leading Senate plan confident they have the votes to include it in a must-pass piece of legislation this year.

