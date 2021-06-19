The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists Follow Up on Unused Vaccines and For-Profit Medical Schools

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed the politics of unused Johnson & Johnson covid vaccines and the FDA’s potential announcement that their shelf life can be extended on Newsy on June 11.

KHN reporter Victoria Knight discussed for-profit medical schools on Montana Public Radio on June 10.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

