KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Our 200th Episode!

The Food and Drug Administration found itself in the hot seat this week when it approved a controversial new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease with scant evidence of its effectiveness.
Meanwhile, as health policy watchers wait for the Supreme Court to rule in a case threatening the Affordable Care Act, the Biden administration is reporting that a record 31 million Americans have health insurance as a direct result of the health law. And President Joe Biden seeks to gain goodwill overseas as he announces the U.S. will provide 500 million doses of covid vaccine to aid international health efforts.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Joanne Kenen of Politico and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet.
Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:
Also this week, Rovner interviews Chiquita Brooks-La Sure, the new administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services at the Department of Health and Human Services.
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read too:
Julie Rovner: HuffPost and the Center for Public Integrity’s “Spreading Vaccine Fears, and Cashing In,” by Liz Essley Whyte
Also:
Politico’s “What My Covid-19 Vaccine Saga Taught Me About the U.S. Health Care System,” by Joanne Kenen
Margot Sanger-Katz: The New York Times’ “’On That Edge of Fear’: One Woman’s Struggle With Sickle Cell Pain,” by John Eligon
Sarah Karlin-Smith: Pink Sheet’s “Patient Support May Have Helped Push Aduhelm Toward Approval,” by Derrick Gingery
Joanne Kenen: The New Yorker’s “The Death of Hahnemann Hospital,” by Chris Pomorski
