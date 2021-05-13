Behind the Byline: The Quest to Bring Spanish Language to KHN

Articles

KHN has never been busier ― and health coverage has never been more vital. The Behind The Byline series on YouTube and Instagram TV offers an insider’s view.

Journalists and producers from across KHN’s newsrooms take you behind the scenes in these bite-size videos to show the ways they are following the story, connecting with sources and sorting through facts.

Paula Andalo — The Quest to Bring Spanish Language to KHN

About 37 million people in the United States speak Spanish at home and consume information in Spanish, according to one estimate.

Knowing this, and building on decades of experience as a health journalist, ethnic media editor Paula Andalo developed a strategy to bring KHN’s coverage to Spanish speakers. She has forged partnerships with Spanish-language news outlets across the United States and in Latin American countries.

“I see this job as a mission,” said Andalo. “We offer reliable health content for free and KHN delivers that information in the way Spanish speakers feel most comfortable consuming it.”

