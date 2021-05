Articles

The 12th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), was declared officially over on Monday, just three months after the first case was reported in North Kivu, but it marks the end of the country’s fourth outbreak of the deadly disease in less than three years, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

