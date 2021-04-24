From Hospital Profits to Gender Gaps, Journalists Are on the Case

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 6

KHN freelancer Christine Spolar discussed how during the pandemic the nation’s richest hospitals and health systems profited after accepting the lion’s share of the federal health care bailout grant with WESA’s “The Confluence” on Tuesday.

Midwest editor and correspondent Laura Ungar unpacked the gender breakdown of covid vaccinations with NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on April 18.

Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed covid cases across the Midwest with “WisBusiness: The Podcast” on April 16.

