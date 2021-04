Articles

Over one year into the COVID-19 pandemic and 90% of countries are still reporting one or more disruptions to essential health services. The findings of the second World Health Organization (WHO) “pulse survey” reveal that no substantial global change has been made since the first survey was conducted in the summer of 2020.

