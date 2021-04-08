KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Health Care as Infrastructure

Category: Health Hits: 5
Health care makes some surprising appearances in President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, even though more health proposals are expected in a second proposal later this month. The bill that would help rebuild roads, bridges and broadband capabilities also includes $400 billion to help pay for home and community-based care and boost the wages of those who do that very taxing work. An additional $50 billion is earmarked for replacing water service lines that still contain lead, an ongoing health hazard.
Meanwhile, more than half a million people have signed up for health insurance under the new open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act — and that was before the expanded subsidies passed by Congress in March were incorporated into the federal ACA website, healthcare.gov.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Tami Luhby of CNN and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet.
Also this week, Rovner interviews KFF’s Mollyann Brodie, who, in addition to serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer for KFF, leads the organization’s public opinion and survey research activities. Brodie discusses KFF’s COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, which has been tracking Americans’ feelings and behavior regarding the vaccine.
Julie Rovner: The New Yorker’s “Sweden’s Pandemic Experiment,” by Mallory Pickett
Joanne Kenen: Slate.com’s “What the Hell Are You Supposed to Do With Your Vaccine Card?” by Elena Debré
Tami Luhby: KHN’s “Despite Covid, Many Wealthy Hospitals Had a Banner Year With Federal Bailout,” by Jordan Rau and Christine Spolar
Sarah Karlin-Smith: Stat’s “Troubling Podcast Puts JAMA, the ‘Voice of Medicine,’ Under Fire for Its Mishandling of Race,” by Usha Lee McFarling
