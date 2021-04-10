Journalists Document True Toll of Covid on Health Care’s Front-Line Force

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 4

Senior KHN correspondent Christina Jewett spoke on Thursday with NPR’s “Morning Edition” and the PBS NewsHour about the yearlong project, “Lost on the Frontline,” in which KHN and The Guardian counted and profiled health care workers who have died of covid-19.

Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber joined WAMU’s “1A” to discuss vaccination rates on April 2.

Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell spoke with KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” about Durango’s covid cowboys enforcing mask mandates on April 1.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/journalists-document-true-toll-of-covid-on-health-cares-front-line-force/