Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 12:43 Hits: 4

Investing in equitable production and access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, is among five “vital changes” the world needs to make this year to address the inequalities the pandemic has exacerbated, the UN’s top health official said, marking World Health Day on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089202