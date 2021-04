Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 16:41 Hits: 3

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, but far from conclusive.

