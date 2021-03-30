Web Event: The Crucial Role of Home Health Workers, Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic

Articles

Even as the pandemic took a devastating toll on health care workers and older adults in the United States, many home care workers reported to work and provided vital care to vulnerable people despite the health risks to themselves and their families.

KHN and The John A. Hartford Foundation held an interactive web event to examine the crucial roles these workers have played for families during the pandemic, as well as the challenging economics of the industry for providers and consumers alike. KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal served as moderator of the event.

