The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Journalists Dish on Vaccination Loopholes and Alliances

Category: Health Hits: 8

Journalists Dish on Vaccination Loopholes and Alliances

Reporter Fred Mogul discussed how college students are using loopholes to get vaccinated for travel with Newsy on Thursday.

California politics correspondent Samantha Young discussed the relationship between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Blue Shield of California with KPCC’s “Take Two” on Monday.

Chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how the Biden administration’s covid relief law strengthens the Affordable Care Act on Atlanta’s WABE on March 16.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/khn-on-air-journalist-interviews-vaccination-loopholes-and-alliances-march-27-2021/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version