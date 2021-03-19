Listen: Crooked Media and KHN Deliver Diagnosis on Pandemic Relief and ACA

Articles

On this week’s episode of “America Dissected,” podcast host Dr. Abdul El-Sayed spoke with KHN correspondent Emmarie Huetteman about the pandemic aid package designed to give millions of people relief from expensive health care premiums.

Huetteman, who wrote about the plan, explained it could throw a lifeline to lower- and middle-income Americans who have fallen through the cracks of the government’s eligibility requirements for Affordable Care Act assistance.

The conversation begins at 36:30 (36 minutes, 30 seconds into the podcast).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/podcast-khn-crooked-media-dc-diagnosis-pandemic-relief-aca/