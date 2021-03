Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 17:29 Hits: 7

Jen Psaki said the administration is "assessing how we can loan" doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet approved for use in the U.S.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/18/biden-administration-astrazeneca-mexico-canada-476977