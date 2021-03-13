Journalists Explore Covid Relief Bill and Vaccine Issues

Articles

Chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how the $1.9 trillion covid relief bill will help bolster the Affordable Care Act with “PBS NewsHour” on Wednesday.

Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell spoke with KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Wednesday about what childhood vaccine rates can tell us about public acceptance of the covid vaccines.

Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber joined Big If True’s “Hard Reset” podcast Wednesday to discuss how covid vaccine websites often violate disability laws and create accessibility problems for the blind.

California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester talked about prioritizing vaccines for vulnerable communities with KALW’s “Your Call” on March 4.

