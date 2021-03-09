Behind The Byline: Reporting Road Trip

Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021

KHN has never been busier ― and health coverage has never been more vital. The Behind The Byline series on YouTube and Instagram TV offers an insider’s view.

Journalists and producers from across KHN’s newsrooms take you behind the scenes in these bite-size videos to show the ways they are following the story, connecting with sources and sorting through facts.

Aneri Pattani — Reporting Road Trip

In December, KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani hit the road to report from inside a nursing home that had been largely locked down for months. Such access is something many journalists had not been able to secure throughout the pandemic. This video is about her journey, and what it took to keep a high-risk, older population safe while reporting.

A month of scheduling and one rapid covid test later, Pattani’s story from the Brian Center Health & Retirement/Cabarrus in North Carolina reveals the nuances of vaccine hesitancy among some nursing home staffers.

