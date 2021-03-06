Journalists Dissect Covid Vaccines and Variants

Articles

Saturday, 06 March 2021

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed vaccine production and supply chains on KERA’s “Think” with host Krys Boyd, C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” and PBS’ “NewsHour Weekend.” She also joined Newsy to discuss how federal rules restrict patients and their doctors from knowing whether someone has been infected by a covid-19 variant.

Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton and Midwest editor and correspondent Laura Ungar joined Yellowstone Public Radio to discuss Adam Meier, Montana’s pick for health director, and his political legacy in Kentucky.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed the covid vaccine rollout on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st Show.”

Chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Xavier Becerra’s confirmation hearings in the Senate on Crooked Media’s “America Dissected: Coronavirus.”

