Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 01:20 Hits: 2

COVAX has been trending in stories about the COVID-19 pandemic in recent days, particularly in relation to the shipment of vaccines to Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, the first to arrive in Africa. Here’s a UN News recap of what COVAX is, and why it is so important.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086062