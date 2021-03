Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 16:40 Hits: 2

The equitable coronavirus vaccine delivery initiative COVAX that has delivered its first doses to West Africa and Latin America in the past few days, is a credit to international solidarity, but potential obstacles must be overcome if a fully global rollout is to be achieved, UN health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086142