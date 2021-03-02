The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘An Arm and a Leg’: Revisiting Insulin: How the Medicine Got So Expensive

We’re re-releasing a story we first reported in 2019, about how insulin got to be so expensive. And this 2021 update  includes a check-in with people working to make the potentially lifesaving medicine more available.

The story seems especially relevant right now, for two reasons:

The rollout of the covid vaccine has reminded all of us how vital it is to make  breakthroughs in the lab and make sure everyone can afford to benefit from them.

The second half of the episode — about ways that people who need insulin are taking action on their own behalf — fits An Arm and a Leg’s current focus on financial self-defense.

The updates from the people we spoke with in 2019 are more encouraging than expected.

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

