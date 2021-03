Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 16:08 Hits: 2

The critical task of ensuring that all countries have enough medical equipment to vaccinate people safely against COVID-19 gathered pace on Tuesday, with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announcing that 100,000 syringes have been sent to the Maldives, ahead of an inoculation drive there.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085482