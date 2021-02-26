Journalists Weigh In on Biden’s HHS Pick

Articles

KHN senior correspondent Noam Levey discussed Xavier Becerra’s nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with KQED’s “Forum” on Tuesday.

KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed the story of an organ transplant patient who died after receiving lungs infected with covid-19 on KFI’s “The Daily Dive” podcast on Wednesday.

California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester discussed vaccine distribution in California with KALW’s “Your Call” on Thursday. She also was part of a panel discussion about inequities in the vaccine rollout with Venice Family Clinic’s “Health and Justice” series on Wednesday.

KHN “Navigating Aging” columnist Judith Graham discussed the need for vaccinating family caregivers against covid with Newsy on Thursday.

