Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:52 Hits: 5

Hard-won gains in efforts to provide millions of the world’s most vulnerable children with nutritious food, through a free daily meal at school, are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout, a UN World Food Programme (WFP) report said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085552