Journalists Explore Inefficiency and Inequities of Vaccine Rollout

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber spoke about the covid-19 vaccine rollout for WAMU’s “1A” on Jan. 29.

KHN social media manager Chaseedaw Giles discussed racial disparities in covid vaccine distribution with NBC LX News on Feb. 3.

KHN senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed why President Joe Biden’s use of the Defense Production Act might not get more vaccines to market faster with NPR’s “Weekend Edition Saturday” on Jan. 30.

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed why covid-19 vaccine distribution has been chaotic and hard to get for the people who need it with WGN’s John Williams on Feb. 3.

California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart discussed how the state’s slow vaccine rollout is helping fuel efforts to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom with KQED’s Forum on Feb. 2, and on Slate’s “What Next” podcast on Feb. 1.

KHN Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell spoke about the ways in which rural communities are getting creative with vaccine distribution on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Feb. 1.

KHN correspondent Anna Almendrala discussed the lifting of California’s outdoor dining ban with KPBS’ “Midday Edition” on Feb. 3.

California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester discussed how the U.S. can keep new covid variants in check on KPCC’s “AirTalk” on Jan. 29.

Tribble also discussed KHN’s “Where It Hurts” podcast with Public Radio Tulsa’s “Medical Monday” on Jan. 25 and the “Rural Matters” podcast on Jan. 22.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

