KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Covid and Kids

Category: Health Hits: 8
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud.
Nearly a year into the pandemic, many public schools are still closed to in-person instruction. But while there is increasing evidence that schools are not a major source of infection, teachers and staffers remain concerned about going back to class before they are vaccinated.
Meanwhile, people who have lost their health insurance will have another chance to sign up under the Affordable Care Act starting Feb. 15. The official enrollment period ended in December. This time, the Biden administration is planning a major outreach effort to inform millions of Americans that they may be eligible for free or low-cost coverage.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico and Anna Edney of Bloomberg News.
Among the takeaways from this week’s podcast:
Also this week, Rovner interviews KHN’s Cara Anthony, who wrote the latest KHN-NPR “Bill of the Month” feature — about a couple and their newborn and a very arcane insurance rule. If you have an outrageous medical bill you’d like to share with us, you can do that here.
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read, too:
Julie Rovner: The Lily’s “The Latest Pandemic Work for Women? Snagging Vaccine Appointments for Their Parents,” by Soo Youn
Anna Edney: Stat’s “Trump Officials Actively Lobbied to Deny States Money for Vaccine Rollout Last Fall,” by Nicholas Florko
Alice Miranda Ollstein: The New York Times’ “9 Top N.Y. Health Officials Have Quit as Cuomo Scorns Expertise,” by J. David Goodman, Joseph Goldstein and Jesse McKinley
Margot Sanger-Katz: The New York Times’ “How Rich Hospitals Profit From Patients in Car Crashes,” by Sarah Kliff and Jessica Silver-Greenberg
To hear all our podcasts, click here.
And subscribe to What the Health? on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, or Pocket Casts.
Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
This story can be republished for free (details).
Read more https://khn.org/news/article/podcast-khn-what-the-health-182-covid-and-kids-february-5-2021/