‘An Arm and a Leg’: Tips for Fighting Medical Bills From a Former ‘Bad Guy’ Lawyer

Lawyer Jeff Bloom used to be the person whom medical providers and debt collectors would hire to represent them in court. “I was a bad guy, for sure,” he said.

Then, a few years ago, he switched sides. Bloom now represents consumers and, in this episode, shares what he knows. He said consumers have more rights than they may realize, although enforcing those rights may be tough.

One other piece of advice:

“Be a good guy. Don’t be threatening. Don’t yell at people,” Bloom said. “Judges are your audience. And if you’re a good guy, they may help you out.” Here’s a transcript for this episode.

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

