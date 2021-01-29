Journalists Stay on Top of Rocky Vaccine Rollout

Articles

California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester discussed California’s rocky covid-19 vaccine rollout with KALW’s “Your Call” on Wednesday.

KHN data reporter Hannah Recht discussed covid vaccination gaps by race with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Thursday.

California Healthline reporter and producer Heidi de Marco spoke with Radio Bilingüe’s “Linea Abierta” about vaccine hesitancy among farmworkers on Monday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed President Joe Biden’s covid-19 strategy with BBC’s “World Business Report” on Jan. 21 and WAMU’s “1A” on Jan. 22.

KHN freelance reporter Melissa Bailey discussed death certificates and covid with WITF’s “Smart Talk” on Wednesday and with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Tuesday.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

