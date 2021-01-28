KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: The Long Road to Unwinding Trump Health Policies

Category: Health Hits: 1
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud.
Thursday was “health day” in President Joe Biden’s sprint to launch his presidency, and he signed two executive orders addressing health coverage and women’s reproductive rights. The orders will reopen enrollment under the Affordable Care Act from February to May and reverse the so-called Mexico City policy that limits funding to international health groups that perform or support the right to abortion.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration said it is nearing a deal to purchase enough doses of covid vaccine for every American age 16 and older, but Congress is still working through organizational details and has not yet decided how to proceed on the president’s relief proposal.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Mary Ellen McIntire of CQ Roll Call and Shefali Luthra of The 19th.
Among the takeaways from this week’s podcast:
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read, too:
Julie Rovner: Stat’s “‘But I Never Smoked’: A Growing Share of Lung Cancer Cases Is Turning Up in an Unexpected Population,” by Sharon Begley
Joanne Kenen: The New Yorker’s “The Blackwell Sisters and the Harrowing History of Modern Medicine,” by Casey Cep
Shefali Luthra: The 19th’s “Undocumented Women Are Among the Most Vulnerable to COVID. Vaccinating Them Will Be Difficult,” by Shefali Luthra and Chabeli Carrazana
Mary Ellen McIntire: The New York Times’ “Biden Is Vowing to Reopen Schools Quickly. It Won’t Be Easy,” by Dana Goldstein
To hear all our podcasts, click here.
And subscribe to What the Health? on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, or Pocket Casts.
Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
This story can be republished for free (details).
Read more https://khn.org/news/article/podcast-khn-what-the-health-181-the-long-road-to-unwinding-trump-health-policies-january-28-2021/