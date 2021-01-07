The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Listen: How Operation Warp Speed Became a Slow Walk

Category: Health Hits: 6

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal appeared on Diane Rehm’s “On My Mind” podcast on NPR to discuss the bottlenecks that have prevented doses of precious covid-19 vaccine from making it from drugmakers’ factories into patients’ arms. It didn’t have to be this way, she explains.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/how-operation-warp-speed-became-a-slow-walk/

