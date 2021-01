Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 19:55 Hits: 4

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the virus is "not necessarily the big one", and that there is a real chance of another, more serious pandemic spreading across the world.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080982