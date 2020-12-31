Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 21:55 Hits: 6

Yolanda Coar was 40 when she died of COVID-19 in August 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. She was also a nurse manager, and one of nearly 3,000 frontline workers who have died in the U.S. fighting this virus, according to an exclusive investigation by The Guardian and KHN.

Read more of the health workers’ stories behind the statistics — their personalities, passions and quirks. “Lost on the Frontline” examines: Did they have to die?

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/video-the-healthy-nurse-who-died-at-40-on-the-covid-frontline-she-was-the-best-mom-i-ever-had/